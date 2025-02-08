Nadia Afgan and Anoushey blast Indian fashion critic over Mawra Hocane’s bridal look

Actors Nadia Afgan and Anoushey Ashraf came out in defence of new bride Mawra Hocane, calling out Indian fashion critic Sufi Motiwala over his comments on her look.

After remaining tight-lipped about their relationship for years, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, who were class fellows and had known each other long before entering showbiz, surprised their fans with their marriage announcement earlier this week.

For her daytime nikah event, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2? actor opted for a stunning mint and fuchsia ensemble, by the veteran behind Rano’s Heirlooms, paired with her mother-in-law’s bridal dupatta and emerald jewellery worn by her husband’s grandmother on her wedding.

However, in absolute ignorance of the sentimental value attached to her bridal dress, Indian fashion critic Sufi Motiwala reviewed the look as ‘tacky and questionable’. In his Instagram video, the digital creator said, “This is what happens when you live in a world without Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra. The fabric choice is tacky.”

For many obvious reasons, his remarks and video did not go down well with Hocane’s fellow actors and Pakistan’s fashion industry.

Reacting to the video, seasoned actor Nadia Afgan commented, “Wow, I’m impressed. It takes a special kind of talent to be this cruel and this wrong.”

“Newsflash: beauty is subjective, but kindness isn’t. Her wedding day was about love, joy and celebrating their union – not about your shallow opinions,” she told Motiwala and suggested, “If your career as a fashion critic doesn’t work out, you can always try being a human being instead.”

In response to the Indian critic, Pakistani fashion stylist Zahra Sarfraz, of Glamgency, also recorded a video, explaining Hocane’s look. “Sufi, what I don’t understand is we extend so much respect, love and support your way. Why is it so difficult to extend the same respect towards us?” she said. “You can’t comprehend the world of sentimental value…It is so beautiful that Mawra took her mother-in-law’s shaadi ka dupatta and built the entire outfit around it. I guess that’s something you can do when you have a personality.”

“What I find truly tack is living outside the world of originality, sticking to two to three designers, making yourself feel better with that one label,” she added.

Sarfraz went on to explain, “Humare logo ki ek or interesting baat batati hun, hume chhote set mein bhi exactly usi tarah sans aati hai jiss tarah bade set mein aati hai (I will tell you another interesting fact about us, we can breathe the same way in a small jewellery set as we breathe in a huge set). For those who don’t know, this set was owned by Mawra’s dadi saas (grandmother-in-law) and she wore this and celebrated it in the most beautiful way possible.” Anoushey Ashraf lauded Sarfraz’s response to Motiwala and added, “Also, Sufi’s voice is very loud man. Aggressive almost. Classless. You sound so good on the ears.”