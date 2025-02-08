Salman Khan gives blunt take on ‘motivational talk’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given his take on the effectiveness of ‘motivational talk’ and what it takes to achieve success in life.

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ star recently appeared on nephew Arhaan’s podcast where they discussed their perspective on life along with other topics.

During the chat, Salman Khan revealed his complete disregard for ‘motivational talks,’ saying that the only way to success was to work for it.

“If you actually want to learn, you can even learn from the tree or the wall. Of course, you need to listen to your guru, but that can even be Google or YouTube. All you need is to be disciplined. I don’t believe in this motivation bull**** talk. Brush your teeth, and get out. Nobody likes to go to the gym or learn something. It is painful and it’s about willingly making a fool out of yourself. But you need to put yourself at that end and get as good as possible,” the Bollywood superstar added.

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ star revealed getting a couple of hours of sleep amid his busy schedule.

“I generally sleep for a couple of hours and once a month, I get seven-eight hours a day. Sometimes, I sleep when I get a few minutes’ break between shoots. I can only sleep when I don’t have anything else to do. So, I slept nicely when I was in jail. I sleep when there is turbulence in an aircraft because there is nothing I can do in such a situation,” Salman Khan said.

The Bollywood superstar empahsised on doing taxing things and not become complacent.

“If you let go off this enthusiasm, you are allowing yourself to become a much older version of yourself. That should never happen. You don’t say, ‘I am tired’ Get up and do something. Don’t say ‘I can’t sleep’ Just do something long enough for your body to get tired and fall asleep,” Salman Khan said.