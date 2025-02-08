‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ surprises with strong re-release performance

The Bollywood romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam starring Mawra Hocane, which was originally released in 2016, has surprised everyone with a stellar re-release performance.

After being overlooked at the box office during its first run, the film has now emerged as a silent winner, earning impressive numbers on its re-release.

Despite being overshadowed by newer films in theatres, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has taken the spotlight with a remarkable opening. On its first day of re-release, it grossed a stunning INR 45 million, far outpacing its initial collection of just INR 10 crore back in 2016. This means that the film’s earnings have increased by an incredible 350percent compared to its original run.

The film’s opening day earnings have made Sanam Teri Kasam the highest-grossing re-release in India, surpassing the INR 4.13 crore collection of Ghilli by Thalapathy Vijay.

Sanam Teri Kasam is not only gaining attention for its music and emotional storyline but also due to the growing popularity of Mawra Hocane’s performance in the lead role. The film’s success can also be attributed to the strong word-of-mouth among its fans, who are flocking to theatres for a second chance to watch this touching love story. With a solid fan base that has built up over the years, the film is expected to exceed its original lifetime earnings of INR 9 crore and may even reach INR 15 crore by the end of the weekend.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam also features performances by Harshvardhan Rane, Manish Chaudhari, Pyumori Mehta Ghosh and Divyetta Singh. But it’s Mawra Hocane’s role that continues to capture the hearts of audiences, reminding them of the film’s emotional depth. As the weekend progresses, it looks like Sanam Teri Kasam will continue to make waves at the box office, proving that a loyal fan base and timeless content can work wonders, even years after a film’s original release.