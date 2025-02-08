Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively feud gets a mention at Critics Choice Awards

Critics Choice Awards 2025 hosts Chelsea Handler took a jibe at the legal feud between ‘It Ends with Us’ costars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

The legal dispute between the two Hollywood stars stems from their time during the production of their hit film ‘It Ends with Us’ in 2024. Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexually harassing her during the filming and a smear campaign to tarnish her image.

In his counterclaim, the Hollywood actor-director accused Lively of defaming him by taking text messages out of context and mischaracterising their interactions.

As they battle it out in public and courts, Chelsea Handler, who hosted the Critics Choice Awards 2025, took a moment to address their dispute during the event. “I want to acknowledge that we’ve been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country, waking up every day not knowing what news we are going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us. So, it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that’s why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I’m grateful. I think we’re all grateful,” she said.

Chelsea Handler took a jibe at the drama surrounding the two Hollywood stars saying that the dispute has put a sequel out of the question. “And I think we’re good! I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you’re on, we can all agree to accept that there’s probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us, guys,” she said. It is worth noting here that the Critics Choice Awards 2025 were pushed back twice, due to the LA wildfires. Handler, in her beginning speech, thanked the first responders and firefighters who helped people reach safety during the wildfires.