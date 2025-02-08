Chahat Fateh Ali Khan under fire for ‘flirting’ with Hina Niazi

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the viral internet sensation known for his offbeat singing performances, is once again making headlines-this time for all the wrong reasons. Recently, he came under fire for his inappropriate behaviour towards TV host Mathira and now, his latest appearance on a TV show has sparked fresh outrage. During the show, hosted by Hina Niazi, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan proposed to her on air, leaving the host visibly uncomfortable. While Hina respectfully declined his proposal, the singer didn’t stop there. In another dramatic moment, he called Hina closer and requested her to bring him water-an act that many viewers found awkward and inappropriate. Clips from the interview have gone viral and social media users are criticising mainstream media for giving undue attention to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, despite his repeated controversial behaviour. Many believe he should not be treated as a celebrity, especially given his disrespectful attitude toward female hosts.