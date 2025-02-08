She Never Pulled Up the Ladder Behind Her” – Sherry Rehman on Benazir Bhutto’s Fight for Women’s Empowerment

8th February 2025, Karachi – At a special session of the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF), Senator Sherry Rehman engaged in an insightful discussion with historian and author Victoria Schofield, reflecting on their shared journey and friendship with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The session delved into Bhutto’s political vision, personal resilience, and enduring legacy, shedding light on her struggles, achievements, and her unwavering commitment to democracy, human rights, and particularly, women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

Senator Sherry Rehman recalled her transition from journalism to politics, a shift she had never envisioned but was encouraged to take by Benazir Bhutto. “I never thought I would leave journalism for politics, but Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto encouraged me to take the leap,” she shared. “She saw something in people before they saw it in themselves. She had an innate ability to inspire and mentor.”

Reflecting on Benazir Bhutto’s political journey, Senator Rehman emphasized her unbreakable spirit and refusal to compromise on her principles, just as her father, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had once declared: “I will not compromise.” She said, “Benazir Bhutto followed in her father’s footsteps, standing firm in the face of immense challenges. Her life and politics were shaped by struggle, resilience, and an unshakable belief in democracy.”

Speaking about the dangers and threats Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto faced, Senator Rehman shared, “We walked into one of the largest terrorist attack Pakistan had ever seen. She knew the risks, yet she persisted because she was waiting for us—not for herself, but for Pakistan’s women, so they would not be left behind.” She added, “Till her last day, she was committed to the empowerment of women. She could have chosen an easier life, but she chose to fight for Pakistan.”

Benazir Bhutto was a trailblazer for women’s rights in Pakistan, introducing groundbreaking reforms and policies to uplift and empower women at every level of society. “She was the first female Prime Minister of a Muslim country, and she never pulled up the ladder behind her—she always looked back to help others rise,” said Senator Rehman.

Senator Rehman elaborated on Benazir Bhutto’s landmark initiatives aimed at empowering women, “BISP was built under her vision and remains the largest social safety net in Pakistan today. It has uplifted millions of women, by providing them financial independence.” She added, “Whereas, the Lady Health Worker program revolutionized healthcare access in rural Pakistan, improving maternal and child health outcomes while also providing thousands of women with employment opportunities.”

Senator Rehman also discussed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership and his commitment to his mother’s vision. “He continues to walk in his mother’s footsteps, advocating for progressive policies and ensuring that BISP and other welfare programs remain central to Pakistan’s social fabric.” She added, “His commitment to women’s rights and social justice echoes SMBB’s vision, ensuring that her fight for women’s equality and opportunity continues.”

Victoria Schofield, a close friend of Benazir Bhutto, shared her experiences and insights, reinforcing that Bhutto’s story was not just one of political struggle but of constant learning and transformation. Both she and Senator Rehman agreed that Benazir Bhutto never sought personal glory—her mission was always about serving the people.

“She did not choose this life; this life chose her,” Senator Rehman remarked. “And even in her absence, her political legacy remains alive, shaping Pakistan’s journey forward.”

The discussion at KLF served as a powerful tribute to Benazir Bhutto’s extraordinary legacy, reinforcing that her political struggle was never about power—it was about justice, democracy, and the empowerment of women and marginalized communities.