Punjabi Festival kicks off at Alhamra celebrating culture, music and dance

The much-awaited Punjabi Festival opened on Friday, at the iconic Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

It begins a vibrant three-day celebration of Punjabi culture, music, dance, and art. The festival, which will run until Sunday, promises to showcase Punjab’s rich heritage, attracting local and international guests.

The opening day featured a variety of Punjabi cultural programs, including traditional music performances, folk dances, and poetry recitations. The festival aims to promote the Punjabi language and culture, highlighting its significance in the region’s history and identity. The Alhamra Arts Council, known for its dedication to promoting art and culture, has once again taken the lead in organizing this event, ensuring that attendees experience the true essence of Punjab.

Speaking at the inauguration, a representative from Alhamra emphasized the council’s commitment to fostering harmony and mutual respect through cultural exchange. “Alhamra is an institution that works day and night to promote art and culture, not just within Pakistan but across the globe. Whether it’s the Sufi Festival, Punjabi Festival, Think Fest, Faiz Festival, or the Lahore Literary Festival, Alhamra strives to treat every guest, whether local or international, with the utmost respect and hospitality,” the representative said.

The Punjabi Festival is expected to play a vital role in developing and promoting the Punjabi language. The festival aims to engage audiences in meaningful discussions about the language’s evolution and role in contemporary society through various sessions and activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of Punjabi literature, music, and art, making it a truly enriching experience.

February is a bustling month at Alhamra, with a lineup of festivals and events celebrating the diversity of Pakistani culture. Following the Punjabi Festival, Alhamra will host events catering to various artistic interests. From Sufi music nights to literary discussions, the month promises to be a cultural feast for art enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of February is the Sufi Festival, which pays tribute to Pakistan’s mystical traditions. The festival features soulful qawwali performances, Sufi poetry readings, and discussions on the spiritual aspects of Sufism. Additionally, the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is set to take place later in the month, bringing together renowned authors, poets, and thinkers worldwide to engage in thought-provoking conversations. Three-Day Punjabi Festival Schedule

The Punjabi Festival began today and will continue over the next two days with a packed schedule of events.

The Punjabi Festival at Alhamra is more than just a celebration; it is a testament to the enduring spirit of Punjab’s cultural heritage. As the festival continues over the weekend, it promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend, fostering a deeper appreciation for Punjab’s rich traditions.