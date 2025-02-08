Daily Times

Amar to star in ‘Dastakhat’

News Desk

Amar Khan is set to take on an exciting new role in upcoming drama Dastakhat, directed by Abdullah Badini and written by Edison Idrees.

Based on the well-known Urdu novel Ek Chaddar Maili Si, the drama features a powerhouse cast, including Affan Waheed, Babar Ali, Nadia Afghan, Meher Bano and Ali Ammar.

Amar Khan, known for her compelling performances, will once again bring her character to life in a way that will keep viewers engaged. ‘Dastakhat’ explores themes of love, sacrifice and family, staying true to the essence of the classic novel.

With a stellar cast, a visionary director, and an emotionally gripping story, Dastakhat promises to be a must-watch.

