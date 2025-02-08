Farhan Saeed steals the show at Mawra Hocane’s wedding

A-list actor-singer Farhan Saeed stole the spotlight at the wedding of his sister-in-law, actor Mawra Hocane, with Ameer Gilani.

A day after celebrated actor Mawra Hocane took her millions of fans by a pleasant surprise, as she announced her marriage to her close friend and co-actor Ameer Gilani on Wednesday evening, the new bride’s family hosted a grand Shendi event for her.

Besides being a great host at the wedding of his wife Urwa Hocane’s only sister, Farhan Saeed also stole the show with his stellar performance at the ceremony, filled with tears, smiles, music and dance. Not only did Saeed take the guests on the nostalgia ride, with a rocking performance on some of the most iconic ‘Jal’ hits, but the star performer also joined his wife on the dance floor, shaking a leg on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s banger ‘Current Laga Re’, with their squad. The bride was also spotted dancing along while staying beside her groom.

Notably, Hocane and Gilani, who were class fellows and had known each other long before entering showbiz, announced their marriage earlier this week, with their first pictures as the newlyweds and wrote, “in the middle of chaos I found you BISMILLAH.” Meanwhile, Pakistan showbiz’s power couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, who tied the knot in 2016, share a year-old daughter, Jahan Aara Saeed.