‘Dil Wali Gali Mein’ set to release in Ramadan

Drama enthusiasts are set to watch Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail in new Ramazan transmission drama ‘Dil Wali Gali Mein’.

The play will bring together the renowned duo of director Kashif Nisar and writer Zafar Mairaj.

Dil Wali Gali Mein features the immensely talented Sajal Aly in the lead role, marking her first experience with a 30-day Ramazan drama.

Opposite her, Hamza Sohail takes on the male lead, adding to the anticipation surrounding the show.

The drama’s first teaser has been unveiled, offering a glimpse of Sajal Aly as Deeja-a lively and endearing character determined to marry the love of her life.

Dil Wali Gali Mein promises to deliver a heartwarming and entertaining story, with the setting itself playing a significant role in shaping the narrative.

With an engaging storyline and a stellar cast, the drama is set to capture audiences this Ramazan.