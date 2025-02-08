Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir Khan reunite at ‘Loveyapa’ screening

Shah Rukh Khan came to cheer for Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut performance at the screening of Loveyapa. The film also marks Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor’s debut on the big screen. Aamir played the gracious host and both Shah Rukh as well as Salman Khan turned up to support the new actors. Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entry at Loveyapa screening on Wednesday night. Videos from the event doing the rounds of social media show SRK and Aamir greeting each other with a tight hug and SRK planting a peck on Aamir’s cheek. After greeting Aamir, SRK met and hugged Junaid Khan, who is making his debut with Loveyapa. The trio-Aamir, Shah Rukh and Junaid-posed together for the cameras. SRK also greeted Aamir’s daughter Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare. Responding to the paparazzi’s requests, Shah Rukh and Aamir later posed together much to the delight of their fans. The other Khan of the Khan trio, Salman Khan, was also seen at the event. The actor was seen posing for the paps with Aamir and Junaid before heading inside for the starry event.