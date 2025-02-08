Saim Ayub not to play cricket for 10 weeks

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday issued updated medical report about injury of national cricketer Saim Ayub.

According to details, doctors have advised injured cricketer Saim Ayub to take complete rest for 10 weeks after examining his MRI scan, X-ray and medical reports.

Saim Ayub was injured on January 10, 2025 while playing against South Africa while his inclusion in final squad for New Zealand tour will be considered after reviewing his fitness next month.

During this period he will continue his rehabilitation sessions in England. However, Saim Ayub is feeling better nowadays.

A white-ball cricket series will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand from March 16, 2025 and will conclude on April 5.