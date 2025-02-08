Bilawal calls for interfaith unity at Trump-hosted prayer breakfast

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for stronger public ties between Pakistan and the United States, at the National Prayer Breakfast hosted by US President Donald Trump on February 6, 2025, highlighting the unifying power of faith.

In his address at the closing ceremony, Bilawal shared personal reflections on the role of faith in his life, particularly during times of loss.

He spoke about the devastating impact of losing his grandfather, former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and his uncles, Shahnawaz and Mir Murtaza Bhutto. Bilawal also recalled the tragic assassination of his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, in 2007, just weeks before she was scheduled to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2008.

“Everybody has their own faith journey, and for me, and for many people, faith has to do with loss. The more you lose, the stronger your faith,” Bilawal explained.

The PPP chairman emphasised that religion should serve as a uniting force rather than a source of division.

“Religion is often used to divide us. But the great thing about faith, about God, about the Almighty, about religion, is that it’s not a force that divides us-it is a force that unites us,” he said, urging others to never let religion be used as a tool for separation.

Bilawal also touched on the shared belief in Jesus between Islam and Christianity, noting that “Jesus doesn’t just belong to the Christians.” He explained how his mother taught him about Jesus, as depicted in both the Quran and the Bible, and how this shared belief in Jesus is fundamental to both faiths.

The event, which brought together influential figures from around the world, offered an opportunity for global leaders to unite over their common values. Bilawal’s attendance marked his first participation in the National Prayer Breakfast under President Trump, though he had previously attended under former presidents.

In his comments, Bilawal expressed gratitude for the invitation, saying, “I’m grateful to the National Prayer Breakfast, or rather, the International Prayer Breakfast, for providing us the chance to unite around our shared belief in Jesus.”

While in Washington, Bilawal also met with members of Congress. He clarified that as a former foreign minister, these meetings were conducted in a personal capacity.

The National Prayer Breakfast, which lasted nearly seven hours, was an occasion for reflection and fellowship, bringing together individuals from different backgrounds united by their shared faith and values.

Moreover, President Donald Trump unveiled a new initiative aimed at combating anti-Christian bias across the United States. The announcement was made during the National Prayer Breakfast, where Trump highlighted the appointment of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to head the newly formed task force.

The task force, Trump explained, will focus on addressing “anti-Christian violence, vandalism, and discrimination,” ensuring the rights of Christians and religious believers are upheld across various sectors, including schools, workplaces, government, and public spaces.

“While I’m in the White House, we will protect Christians in our schools, in our military, in our government, in our workplaces, hospitals, and in our public squares,” Trump said. “We will bring our country back together as one nation under God.”

Additionally, Trump announced plans to establish a new presidential commission on religious liberty, which will further work on safeguarding religious freedoms. To lead this initiative, Trump appointed Rev. Paula White, a well-known televangelist and longtime religious adviser, to head the new White House faith office.

The National Prayer Breakfast has been split into two events since 2023 due to a dispute between lawmakers and the event’s organisers. Trump attended both the main event at the Washington Hilton and a smaller gathering on Capitol Hill, where he also spoke to lawmakers. “I really believe you can’t be happy without religion, without that belief,” Trump said during his remarks. “Let’s bring religion back, let’s bring God back into our lives.”