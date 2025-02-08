‘World desires peace’: AMAN-25 naval exercise kicks off in Karachi

The Pakistan Navy has officially commenced the ninth edition of its multinational naval exercise, ‘Aman 2025’, in Karachi, with participation from over 60 countries.

The event aims to enhance maritime security and foster international cooperation in addressing regional and global maritime challenges.

The opening ceremony was held at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, where the flags of the participating nations were raised, with Pakistan’s green and white flag prominently displayed.

The event was graced by the Commander of the Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, who addressed the attendees, emphasising the significance of joint operations and naval stability.

This year’s exercise marks a key milestone, as it introduces the “Peace Dialogue” initiative, providing a platform for the heads of navies and coast guards from various countries to engage in discussions on critical maritime issues.

In addition to naval warships, aircraft, special operations forces, and bomb disposal units from participating nations, observers are also part of the event.

The exercise, which will run from February 7 to 11, will be divided into two phases.

The first phase, the Harbour Phase, will last until February 9, featuring seminars, discussions, operational demonstrations, international cultural events, and sporting activities.

The second phase, the Sea Phase, scheduled for February 10 and 11, will focus on practical exercises, including anti-piracy and anti-terrorism drills, search and rescue operations, live firing exercises, and an international fleet review.

Since its inception in 2007, the ‘Aman’ series has been held biennially, aimed at promoting maritime stability, enhancing collaborative capabilities, and highlighting Pakistan’s positive role in the international community.

The inclusion of the Peace Dialogue in this edition further underscores the event’s broader focus on enhancing cooperation on global maritime security issues.