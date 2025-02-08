Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has underscored the urgent need for investment in green solutions, climate education, and empowering youth to lead the way in building a sustainable future.

In her remarks at Breathe Pakistan Climate Conference on Friday, PM’s aide called on Pakistani cuisine recipesthe policymakers, businesses, civil society, and individuals to unite in the battle against climate change, emphasizing Pakistan’s vulnerable position in the face of the global climate crisis.

“Pakistan finds itself at the frontline of the global climate crisis. Despite contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, we remain one of the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world,” she said.

Romina highlighted that the impacts of climate change, from catastrophic floods to prolonged droughts, are no longer future threats but present realities, significantly affecting millions of people. “Our resilience is being tested, and the time to act is now,” she stressed.

The Coordinator further stressed the importance of international partnerships in addressing climate challenges. She acknowledged fruitful collaborations with the United Nations, the World Bank, and regional allies, emphasizing the need for enhanced climate financing, technology transfer, and capacity-building support. “These are crucial to achieving our goals under the Paris Agreement and our Nationally Determined Contributions,” she added.

Romina also lauded the progress made by provinces like Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in promoting sustainable urban planning and nature-based solutions. “It is vital that every province, district, and citizen plays an active role in our collective climate journey,” she said.

Addressing the broader global context, Romina noted the stark contrast between extreme poverty and wealth, exacerbated by climate change. “The devastating impacts, from flash floods to high maternal and child mortality, are shaping the future for generations to come. We stand at a critical crossroads,” she warned.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent catastrophic floods, she remarked, “Pakistan is paying the price for a crisis created by others. The loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure demand that we intensify our efforts for rescue, rehabilitation, and rebuilding.”

Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Ms. Romina reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a sustainable, climate-resilient future. She highlighted key initiatives such as the Living Indus Program to restore river health, the Recharge Pakistan Program for flood resilience and water conservation, and the Loss and Damage Fund to support vulnerable communities.