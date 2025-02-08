Ahsan urges building new climate-resilient blueprint to tailor solutions to challenges

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday suggested creating a new blueprint for climate resilience, with shared responsibility and investment between the government and corporate sector, aimed at tailoring solutions to the unique challenges faced.

“Pakistan must learn from global best practices. Together, we can create a climate-resilient Pakistan that breathes cleaner, grows greener, and stands stronger against environmental challenges,” he said.

The minister was addressing a session titled “Igniting a Dialogue Between the Government & the Corporate Sector on: A New Blueprint for Climate Resilience in Pakistan” on the second day of an international conference titled Breathe Pakistan. He said climate resilience was not just a government responsibility but a national imperative that required strong public-private collaboration.

He informed the gathering that Pakistan was among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries despite contributing less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. “Over the past two decades, we have witnessed over 150 extreme weather events, with climate-induced disasters costing Pakistan more than $30 billion in damages just from the 2022 floods alone.”

He warned that glacial melt in the Himalayas was accelerating, increasing the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), which threatened seven million people in northern Pakistan. “Rising temperatures are reducing agricultural productivity, with estimates suggesting a 30-40% drop in wheat and rice yields by 2050 if urgent action is not taken.”

He said urban air pollution cost Pakistan’s economy approximately 6.5% of its GDP annually due to healthcare expenses and productivity losses.

Globally, the minister said, climate-resilient nations have embraced strong public-private partnerships to mitigate risks and foster sustainability.

Citing examples, he said the EU’s Green Deal was aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, offering €1 trillion in green investments for businesses. China’s Green Finance Guidelines required banks to direct 25% of new loans toward sustainable projects. India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) set a precedent in solar energy expansion and smart climate policies that aligned with business incentives.

He reiterated the PML-N government’s commitment to building a climate-resilient and sustainable Pakistan, adding, “Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is an economic and security challenge that demands urgent and coordinated action.”

He said the PML-N government has always prioritized sustainable development, green growth, and disaster resilience, and “Under our leadership, we have taken bold steps to strengthen climate governance, mobilize resources, and integrate sustainability into national policies.”

He also shared some of key initiatives including Vision 2025; Pakistan Green Growth Initiative; Renewable Energy Transition; Climate-Resilient Infrastructure; Advocacy for Climate Finance, adding “These, however, require strong private-sector participation to be truly transformative. We need businesses to align their strategies with Pakistan’s national climate goals and work with the government to accelerate climate adaptation and green innovation.”

He said the government strategy for climate resilient Pakistan revolved around three key pillars including Green Growth & Sustainable Industries; Climate-Smart Infrastructure & Urban Resilience; and Financing Climate Resilience.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan’s financial sector must adopt climate finance tools to help industries transition toward greener and more resilient practices, as seen across the globe, which have played a transformative role in driving climate resilience.

He said Pakistani businesses, particularly in agriculture and consumer goods, could take inspiration from the world’s best models to embed sustainability in product development, supply chain management, and brand positioning.

The minister assured that the government would facilitate regulatory ease for businesses investing in green initiatives and offer policy and financial incentives to accelerate climate adaptation and strengthen climate governance with transparency and accountability.

He called upon Pakistan’s corporate sector to align their business models with Pakistan’s climate resilience strategy, co-invest in green infrastructure, renewable energy, and carbon reduction initiatives, and drive innovation in climate-smart technologies to help Pakistan transition toward a sustainable future.