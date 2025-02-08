Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 2025

The Balochistan Assembly on Friday passed the Balochistan Industrial Development and Regulations bill 2025, turning into an Act. In the session, Provincial Minister and Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani tabled the draft bill in the house. The lawmakers also approved the Balochistan Zakat and Ushr Amendment Bill 2025 by a majority vote during the session. The amendment bill was presented by Shahnaz Umrani, after which Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola adjourned the assembly session until 3:00 PM on Monday.