Smog: LHC slaps Rs10,000 fine for wasting water during car wash

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday slapped fine for wasting water during car wash inside homes.

The orders were passed by LHC Justice Shahid Karim while hearing petitions related to smog and environmental pollution.

During the proceedings, the court ordered a fine of Rs10,000 for individuals found wasting water by washing vehicles at home.

Additionally, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) was directed to submit a comprehensive report on traffic-related pollution.

The LHC also instructed authorities to ensure public awareness regarding the upcoming cricket event, emphasizing the need for proper traffic management and environmental precautions.

Earlier, the Punjab traffic police released its performance report for November, to highlight extensive measures against vehicles contributing to smog and environmental pollution.

As per details shared by the Punjab traffic police, over 181,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were penalized, with fines exceeding Rs341.5 million. In addition, fitness certificates for 4,371 vehicles were suspended, while 682 smog-producing vehicles had their route permits revoked.

The crackdown also led to 260 FIRs being registered against violators, while over 31,000 vehicles were taken off the road due to excessive emissions. Moreover, more than 29,000 sand and debris-laden tractor trolleys were fined for failing to comply with regulations.

Traffic Management

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore in person for February 10 over poor traffic management during cricket matches.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a set of petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

The court also expressed frustration over traffic disruptions in Lahore due to ongoing cricket matches. “Authorities knew about the Champions Trophy three months ago, yet no planning was done. The city’s traffic system is in chaos, causing distress to the public,” the court remarked, emphasizing the need for visible posters indicating alternate routes. It then summoned the CTO Lahore in person for the next hearing.