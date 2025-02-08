CJP’s 100-day report card unveiled

During the first 100 days (w.e.f 26.10.2024 to 06.02.2025) under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, the judiciary has implemented significant reforms to enhance efficiency, transparency, accountability, and accessibility in the justice sector. These efforts have focused on improving case management, facilitating litigants and lawyers, and ensuring the timely resolution of legal matters. To build a more inclusive legal framework, the Chief Justice has engaged with the legal fraternity, development experts, and academia as well as “Online Feedback Form – Stakeholders’ Engagement for Judicial Reform,” has been made available on the official website of the Supreme Court to gather insights and recommendations for strengthening the justice system. These discussions have been instrumental in shaping policies that address systemic challenges and streamline legal processes through short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals.

A major step in these reforms has been the introduction of E-affidavits and instant certified copies, significantly reducing procedural delays and improving accessibility for litigants and lawyers. Additionally, guidelines for early case hearings have been developed in consultation with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Recognizing the role of tax-related litigation in economic governance, the judiciary has introduced categorization measures to expedite the resolution of such cases and reduce the backlog. Over the last 100 days, the Supreme Court has demonstrated increased resolve by deciding 8,174 cases while receiving 4,963 new cases. This reflects a positive shift in judicial workflow, where case resolution outpaces new filings, reducing backlogs and ensuring timely justice. This improvement highlights the impact of recent reforms, including structured rule-making, automation, and streamlined procedures, contributing to a more effective and responsive judicial system.

To enhance the effectiveness of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), the primary focus was on framing comprehensive rules through stakeholder consultation. These rules establish clear merit-based criteria, streamline evaluations, and integrate automation to ensure transparency and efficiency. A dedicated secretariat reinforces accountability, making the judicial appointment process more structured and impartial. The appointment process for the Secretary to the Commission has been initiated, while new appointments of 36 additional judges in all five High Courts and the formation of constitutional benches at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Court of Sindh have been made. In adherence to the constitutional mandate, steps have been taken to ensure fair and equitable provincial representation in the Islamabad High Court. Merit-based elevations in the Supreme Court have also been reinforced, with the five senior-most judges from each High Court being considered for elevation, ensuring transparency in the judicial system.

In reinforcing judicial accountability, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has established a separate secretariat to enhance its operational capacity. The appointment process for a regular/permanent Secretary SJC has been initiated, and regular meetings have been institutionalized for better oversight and faster case disposal. A key aspect of these reforms includes the swift resolution of complaints against constitutional officeholders, ensuring accountability mechanisms function efficiently, and upholding public confidence in the judiciary. The amendments in the Supreme Judicial Council Code of Conduct and Procedure of Enquiry 2005 are being considered. The Council in its two meetings examined 46 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution received against constitutional officeholders, out of which 40 have been disposed of, whereas comments in 5 complaints were sought, and one was sent for information.

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) has introduced major reforms to strengthen judicial efficiency and legal representation by replacing retired judges, ensuring broader stakeholder participation. The newly inducted bar representatives include Makhdoom Ali Khan (Karachi), Khawaja Haris Ahmad (Punjab), Senator Kamran Murtaza (Balochistan), Fazal-e-Haq (Peshawar), and Muhammad Munir Paracha (Islamabad)and one member jointly nominated by all Bar Councils of Pakistan. In further efforts to improve access to justice, the LJCP has initiated jail reforms, including regular prison visits and outreach to the farthest districts to assess conditions and ensure fair legal oversight.