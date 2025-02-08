Pakistan, Bangladesh Naval Chiefs discuss matters of mutual interest

Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh, Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, called on Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the regional maritime security environment, and prospects for enhanced bilateral naval collaboration between the two countries were discussed.

Various avenues of cooperation, including training, exchange of visits, and bilateral naval exercises between the navies of Pakistan and Bangladesh, were also highlighted.

The Naval Chief emphasized Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to ensure maritime security and regional peace through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role and contributions in promoting collaborative maritime security in the region.

The visiting dignitary will also participate in the AMAN Dialogue, being conducted alongside the multinational maritime exercise AMAN 25.