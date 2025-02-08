Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Maryam meet MPAs from Faisalabad Division

President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang districts. Matters pertaining to overall situation of the country, ongoing development projects in Punjab relating to public service were reviewed in the meeting.

President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while talking to the members of the Punjab Assembly said, “If the intention is right then Allah Almighty will definitively help. Serving Allah Almighty’s creation is the greatest worship. Allah Almighty rewards those who serve people with sincerity and devotion. Economic improvement and reduction in inflation are positive indicators of improvement in the country as well as the nation.”

Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif added, “The stock exchange which was at 30,000 points index in the past has now touched the threshold of 120,000 points. With the continuation of economic development, the conditions of the people can change. Thanks to Allah Almighty that Pakistan’s ongoing journey towards decline has halted and is now treading on the path of progress and prosperity.”

President PML-N said, “Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is working hard, solid progress is being made on reforming institutions and the system. Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made me and the party proud as the Chief Minister of Punjab. If we work with good intentions and hard work, Allah Almighty also extends help.”

The assembly members paid tribute to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for undertaking development and public welfare projects in Punjab. The assembly members while expressing their views on the occasion said that CM Punjab has won the hearts and trust of the people of Punjab with her sheer hard work and dedicated public service. The manner in which development work had been undertaken during the tenure of Quaid PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and presently during the tenure of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has no precedent in the past and present.

In a short span of one year, development projects in every sector and every area of Punjab have given the people new confidence and encouragement. The assembly members paid tribute to CM Punjab for undertaking mega programs like Suthra Punjab, Kisan Card, Honhaar Scholarship Program, construction and rehabilitation of roads, Dhee Rani Program, upgradation of basic, rural health centres and of the entire health system.

The assembly members added, “Every section of the public is profoundly happy with CM Punjab’s development and public welfare projects and they pray for her well-being. Punjab province needed a hardworking CM like Maryam Nawaz Sharif and we are proud of her.”

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the assembly members. She while talking with them said, “Public service is the hallmark of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N and upholding such a quality and tradition is our real test. The leadership’s guidance and your support and backing are the guarantee of our strength and success. Only PML-N can ensure progress and prosperity of Pakistan.”

Matters relating to public welfare projects and future political strategies were discussed in the meeting. Senior party leaders Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasrullah were also present in the meeting.