Ating President Yousaf Raza Gilani has summoned a session of the National Assembly (NA) on the advice of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Monday (February) 10 at 5pm.

This session will be the 13th session of the current assembly.

According to sources, the session to be held on February 10 will last for 12 days.

