Matric, inter exams rescheduled

The annual matric and inter exams, which were originally set to begin on March 5, have been rescheduled, according to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The annual matric and inter exams will now start on April 8 following Eid-ul-Fitr according to the Peshawar Board’s updated timetable.

In light of the approaching holy month of Ramadan, the exams were decided to be postponed. In order to accommodate the students during this important religious time, the Peshawar Board changed the test schedule on the Chief Minister’s directives.

Earlier on January 10, the Sindh government restrained the private school managements from charging June and July fees from students appearing in matric exams this year.

Additional Director Private Schools Karachi Rafia Javed said that complaints were filed against some private schools for demanding June and July fees from matric students.

Speaking during a private TV channel programme ‘Bakhabr Sawera’, she said that private schools are prohibited from collecting June and July fees from matric students who are set to appear in examinations in March 2025.

According to the directive, students appearing for their matriculation exams are required to pay their fees up to April 2025.

The additional director warned that private schools found violating this directive will face action. Meanwhile, students from primary to 9th grade will be required to pay their June and July fees, with vouchers being issued in April and May 2025, respectively. Vouchers issued for June and July fees will be payable until the end of July 2025.