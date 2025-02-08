Safe Space

Women in our part of the world continue to face harassment at workplaces, despite many laws promising protection and many courts functioning. The recent decision by the Lahore High Court to uphold the dismissal of a judiciary employee for harassing his female colleagues shows how grave is the presence of harassers and molesters here and there.

The case involved Rana Nadeem Akhtar, a staff officer of the Kasur district and sessions judge. Being close to someone very powerful, the convict thought of going after the easy preys – female colleagues. He sent inappropriate messages to female staff. As one of the staffers broke the spiral of silence, eight other women colleagues also came forward and testified against him. The court rightly noted that reporting harassment takes immense courage, as many women stay silent due to fear of social stigma. He was handed down a soft punishment – removal from service. He should have been given rigorous punishment for polluting the sanctity of the workplace.

But workplaces are not the only unsafe spaces. Women face harassment on the streets, in markets, on public transport and even within their homes. Society does little to protect them. Laws exist, but enforcement is weak. Perpetrators walk free, while victims are stagmised and suffer in silence.

The court also remarked that failing to tackle harassment has dire consequences. Women play a crucial role in society and the economy. If they feel unsafe, they will hesitate to work, study, or even step outside. Ensuring their security is not just a legal duty – it is a moral and social responsibility. Change will not come from laws alone.

Mindsets must shift. Men must learn to respect women as equals. Authorities must enforce laws strictly. Only then can Pakistan become a country where women feel safe – at work, in public, and at home. *