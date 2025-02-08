Bangladesh is once again in turmoil and this time, the perpetrators of violence of those who were victims in the past. The ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, is in India, and the interim government in Dhaka wants her to stay silent. It has asked India to stop her from making “false and fabricated” statements.

Hasina fled last year after deadly protests claimed over 1,000 lives. This week, she addressed her supporters online, accusing the interim government of seizing power illegally. In response, mobs in Dhaka set fire to her father Mujibur Rahman’s home. The violence did not stop there. Her supporters also faced attacks.

Violence must be condemned as no disagreement justifies burning homes or silencing opponents. Mujibur Rahman’s house is not just a building. It is a historic place and symbol of Bangladesh’s making history. Destroying it is an attack on history itself.

The interim government must act responsibly. If Hasina has committed crimes, legal action should be taken instead issuing gag orders against her. Seeking India’s help to silence her is not the answer. A government must win trust through justice, not force. Censorship only fuels more unrest.

Bangladesh is no stranger to political chaos. Leaders have been toppled, arrested, and exiled. But no country can survive if it stays trapped in revenge politics. The people need stability, not endless cycles of power struggles.

We in Pakistan should pay attention. Bangladesh was once part of Pakistan. Now, it faces the same political madness. Leaders refuse to coexist and opponents are treated as enemies. History is ignored. If Pakistan’s politicians do not learn, they will face the same fate – endless chaos, violence, and collapse.

Hate always leads to destruction. If South Asian leaders do not change, their countries will keep suffering. Only democracy, rule of law, and tolerance can build a better future. *