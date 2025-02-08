Progress and Protests

The writing on the wall is clear: hard work is finally beginning to yield results as Pakistan experiences notable progress on both political and economic fronts. While the government is implementing comprehensive reforms that are beginning to stabilize the economy and address inflation, trade relationships, and growth, a troubling trend is re-emerging from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The party’s renewed focus on protests as a means of political relevance threatens to undermine the hard-earned progress the nation is making.

Rather than engaging in meaningful discourse about the pressing challenges faced by ordinary citizens, PTI has opted for the visibility of street agitation. This tactical misstep not only exemplifies a disconnect between the party’s leadership and the broader ambitions for national advancement but also risks stifling the vital conversations necessary for governance improvement. In this landscape, the assertion that “the performance barometer for PTI is street agitation” encapsulates a worrying prioritization of optics over substance.

True progress lies not in protests but in collaboration and reasoned discourse.

The reliance on protests serves as a distraction from collective solutions to Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges. Political stability and economic growth cannot flourish amid ongoing unrest. The path forward requires all political players, including PTI, to abandon their focus on dissent and instead engage in constructive dialogue. The youth of Pakistan, who are critical to the country’s future, deserve more than fleeting moments of public demonstration; they need sustainable policies that will secure their aspirations.

Political leaders must recognize the imperative to transition from disruptive street protests to collaborative negotiations. True progress hinges on stability, and by committing to a vision of cooperative advancement, we can lay a solid foundation for a prosperous future. As we navigate these transformative times, it is crucial for citizens to critically assess their political involvement and prefer constructive participation over chaos.

Pakistan has the potential to thrive, but this potential can only be realized through collaborative efforts that prioritize reasoned discourse over confrontation. As a nation, we must choose progress over protest for the benefit of all citizens, particularly the youth who will inherit the legacy we build today.

The writer is a freelance columnist.