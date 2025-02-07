Australia dominates day one as Sri Lanka crumbles to 229-9 in Galle

Australia was firmly in control against Sri Lanka in the second test after reducing the host to 229-9 by stumps on day one Thursday.

Half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis kept Sri Lanka in the game, but their hopes of a big first-innings total after winning the toss did not materialize.

Australia bowled with discipline, sticking to its plans and backing it up with excellent fielding despite extreme heat and humidity.

Sri Lanka lost opener Pathum Nissanka early, but a 70-run stand for the second wicket between Dimuth Karunaratne and Chandimal steadied the innings.

Spinner Nathan Lyon broke through when Karunaratne was late in bringing his bat down and was bowled off an inside edge.

Sri Lanka slumped to 127-5 as the lower middle order struggled against disciplined bowling.

“We had a good start but then the afternoon session was poor,” Sri Lanka batting coadch Thilina Kandamby said. ” A few good knocks from Chandimal and Mendis but not what we wanted at the end of the day.

“In the afternoon session, our approach was too negative. There were too many dot balls and not much rotation of strike. We have given options for them to rotate the strike and do things differently but it keeps happening.”

Sri Lanka’s approach was so careless that even part-time spinner Travis Head found himself among the wickets in his first over. Kamindu Mendis, attempting to cut a delivery too close to his body, was caught at slip by Steve Smith.

Chandimal was rarely troubled during his fighting 74, which included six boundaries and a six. However, Matthew Kuhnemann drew the in-form batter out of his crease and Alex Carey´s quick glovework stumped in a flash.

“I am very happy with Dinesh Chandimal,” Kandamby said. “His approach even at training was good. He took that challenge. He has taken that responsibility and done well for us. I feel he can score big hundreds for us. We have talked about the batting collapses.”

With the key threat dismissed, Australia looked to wrap things up quickly but Kusal Mendis resisted with an unbeaten 59.

A 65-run stand for the seventh wicket between Kusal and Ramesh Mendis prolonged Sri Lanka’s innings, leaving Australia running out of ideas. At that point, Smith opted for the second new ball and Mitchell Starc soon had Ramesh caught behind to end the stubborn resistance. He made 28.