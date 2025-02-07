Bank AL Habib’s 14th Open Golf C’ship tees off

The first round of the Bank AL Habib 14th Rashid D. Habib National Professional Golf Tournament commenced at Karachi Golf Club, delivering an exhilarating day of competition as top professional golfers showcased their talent on the course.

Ahmed Baig and Muhammad Zubair dominated the leaderboard, both carding an impressive 65 (-7), setting the pace for the tournament. Their stellar performances were marked by precise driving and superb putting, making them the players to watch in the coming rounds. Close on their heels, Muhammad Munir posted a solid 67 (-5), followed by Mudassir Iqbal with a 68 (-4), keeping the competition intense. The course played exceptionally well, with ideal weather conditions favoring aggressive play. The par-5 holes proved to be the biggest scoring opportunities, with many players taking advantage to gain strokes on the field. Notably, Ahmed Baig’s consistency across the front and back nine helped him secure his top spot, while Zubair’s precision on the greens solidified his position.

Following closely behind, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Sharif PN, and Tallat Ijaz each finished with a score of 69 (-3), positioning themselves within striking distance of the leaders. With such a tightly contested leaderboard, the next rounds promise to deliver thrilling golf action. Two of the amateurs broke 80 namely Sadiq Habib (77) and Arsalan Shikoh Khan (78).

“This championship always brings out the best in the players, and today was no exception,” said tournament director Commodore Zafar and the chief referee Col Zahid. “The competition is heating up, and we anticipate an exciting battle over the next three days.”