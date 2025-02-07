Italy celebrates one-year countdown to Winter Games

Italy marked the one-year countdown to the Winter Olympics on Thursday with a series of events designed to fuel enthusiasm for the Games that will be co-hosted by Milan and the Alpine town of Cortina d’Ampezzo.

“These Olympics Winter Games will offer an unforgettable blend of sport and Italian flair and sophistication,” International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said at a ceremony in Milan formally inviting athletes to participate in the event.

The Games will run from February 6-February 22 2026, with the Paralympics to follow in March. It is the first time the Winter Games have been held in Europe since Italy staged them in Turin in 2006.

Bach met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Wednesday and discussed preparations for the Games.

The IOC and local organisers have played down concerns that a new sliding centre in Cortina will not be finished in time.

The Eugenio Monti centre, which will host bobsleigh, luge and skeleton, is expected to be ready for initial testing in March by the respective sporting federations.

Organisers are also racing to complete the multi-purpose Arena Santa Giulia in Milan which will be used for ice hockey.

“We are aware of what remains to be done over the next year but I can guarantee that our objective is to ensure that Italy puts on a marvellous show for the watching world,” said Giovanni Malago, Italy’s national Olympic committee president.

The Games will be spread over a large part of northern Italy, posing a logistical challenge for those involved.

Milan and Cortina are more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) apart, and five other locations will stage events, including Bormio where the men’s Alpine skiing races will be held.