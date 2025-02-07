Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture to bring Open Iftar to UK

Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture and the award-winning charity Ramadan Tent Project have partnered to bring the Ramadan Festival, Ramadan Pavilion and two of their national Open Iftar events to Bradford – celebrating the Muslim holy month and the cultural diversity of Bradford District.

Ramadan Festival 2023 saw the launch of the world’s inaugural Ramadan Pavilion, a commissioned structure inspired by the month of Ramadan which celebrates the lived experiences of Muslims across the UK and the globe. This year it will be hosted in Bradford’s Centenary Square in partnership with Bradford 2025 for the second edition of the Ramadan Pavilion. Infinite Light, designed by Bradford-based architect Fatima Mejbil and artist Zarah Hussain, is a striking double-archway structure drawing on diverse architectural traditions from around the world. The biennial commission will be unveiled on 15 February and aims to bring attention to the core values and traditions of Ramadan through architectural expression, experimentation and creativity.

Ramadan Tent Project will be organising Open Iftar events in iconic venues across the country, celebrating connection and unity across all communities throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Open Iftar is Ramadan Tent Project’s flagship initiative and the UK’s largest community event in Ramadan.

Open Iftar invites people from all walks of life and is open to people of all faiths and none to increase community harmony, belonging, softening hearts and minds and turning strangers into friends. ‘Iftar’ is the meal that is prepared and offered to Muslims observing Ramadan when breaking their fast from sunrise to sunset.

As part of the partnership between Bradford 2025 and Ramadan Tent Project, two Open Iftar events will take place on the 21 and 22 March at One City Park, Bradford.

Announced last month, St George’s Hall will host the Welcome Ramadan Conference. Since launching in 2013, the Ramadan Festival has brought more than a million people together with the mission of bringing communities together and developing the understanding of Ramadan. The Conference will take place on Saturday 15 February – a day-long exploration and celebration on the theme of ‘Connection’, featuring inspiring discussions, engaging panels and keynote speeches from visionary speakers. Tickets are on sale now.