Shahrukh and Farah to reunite for ‘Main Hoon Na 2’?

Bollywood mega star Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly all set to reunite with director-choreographer Farah Khan, for ‘Main Hoon Na 2’ – the sequel of her debut directorial.

As reported by Indian media, close friends and actor-filmmaker duo Farah and Shah Rukh Khan, who last collaborated on ‘Happy New Year’ more than 10 years ago, are all set to reunite for a sequel of ‘Main Hoon Na’, which marked the direction debut of the ace choreographer and was the first film to be produced by the actor and his wife Gauri Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Quoting a source close to the development, a publication exclusively reported, “Main Hoon Na is the first film produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment and the film is very close to their heart. Farah has cracked an idea for Main Hoon Na 2 and Shah Rukh has loved the route she plans to take for the sequel.”

“Farah is presently working to crack the screenplay with her team of writers, as also the ones working with Red Chillies,” the person shared. “SRK is clear to not make a sequel just for the sake of it and is well aware of the fan following that Main Hoon Na has among the cinema-going audience. He has asked Farah and his in-house team of writers to honestly work on the screenplay and come up with something that surpasses the impact of the first part.”

The source also confirmed that the script is currently in the development stage and the team is expected to have the first draft ready by mid-2025.

Notably, the first film, which marked the filmmaking debut of Farah Khan two decades ago, starred SRK with Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan. The masala entertainer received positive reviews from critics and was also a huge Box Office success, besides fetching several prestigious awards of the season.