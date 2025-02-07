Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘aggressive’ behaviour towards woman gets attention

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has been recently trolled for his ‘unimpressive’ acting with Khushi Kapoor in movie Nadaaniyan, has made headlines by indulging in a heated debate with a girl, which video has gone viral, leaving viewers in shock. In the clip, Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is seen having a serious conversation with a woman and when she gestures for him to be quiet, his mood turns visibly angry. As she heads toward the lift, Ibrahim follows her, maintaining his tense mood. The video that is being shared online shows Ibrahim in an unexpected moment of frustration. Khushi Kapoor, who is also present in the scene, is seen laughing at the situation. Ibrahim, who is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, is set to play a significant role in this light-hearted comedy. The film, which revolves around a South Delhi diva hiring a middle-class man to pose as her fake boyfriend, is expected to premiere this year, though the release date has yet to be confirmed.