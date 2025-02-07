Breathe Better

Fancy corporate conferences are a good step, but meaningful actions such as follow-ups of the conference would improve society. The recent event by a major media group shed light on Pakistan’s growing air pollution crisis. Experts, activists and government and international agency officials discussed the dangers of toxic air and possible solutions. But while discussions are necessary, action is even more important.

Pakistan’s air quality is declining fast. Cities are covered in thick smog for weeks. People struggle with breathing problems. Schools shut down and hospitals fill with patients suffering from lung diseases. The situation gets worse every winter from October to March. Yet, despite warnings from experts and several measures by the government, little changes. Why? There is something missing in our measures. Air pollution is not just an inconvenience; it is a public health emergency.

Ask a man on the street, and it emerges that the main causes are well known. Unregulated industries release harmful smoke and crop burning in rural areas adds to the smog. Old vehicles on the roads emit dangerous fumes. Construction dust and waste burning make things worse. The laws exist, but enforcement is weak. Powerful industries and groups ignore rules, and authorities fail to hold them accountable.

The recent conference offered solutions. Expert after expert called for better regulation and strict enforcement of environmental laws. They called for cleaner industries, modern farming methods and improved public transport. In this regard, Lahore and Karachi have seen green transport. Encouragingly, there were discussions on long-term policies. However, conferences alone cannot bring change. Without strong political will and proper implementation, air pollution will continue to choke the country.

Every sector must take responsibility. Authorities must act against industries violating environmental laws. Farmers need better support to avoid crop burning. Businesses should invest in clean energy. People should adopt simple changes, like using public transport and avoiding waste burning. And this should not be a seasonal activity – especially during smog days.

Climate change is an “in” topic and time is running out. The air we breathe affects everyone. It is time for less talk and more action. *