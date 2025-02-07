Flourishing Friendship

President Asif Zardari made China his second home during his first presidential term; he made over a dozen trips to China and every trip aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries in trade and commerce. His ongoing visit to China reaffirms that he is again on beaten paths to forge new heights of China-Pakistan friendship based on mutual interest. The visit has strengthened ties between the two nations, with both sides agreeing to boost cooperation in various fields.

Pakistan and China have decided to work together against terrorism. They have pledged to protect Chinese workers and projects in Pakistan. This is important because past attacks have targeted Chinese nationals. Pakistan has assured China that it will take strong measures to ensure safety. China has also promised support for Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

Economic cooperation remains a key focus. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has already brought investment and infrastructure projects to Pakistan. Both countries have agreed to further expand trade, technology, and agriculture partnerships. Pakistan welcomes Chinese investment in its mining and energy sectors, which could boost its struggling economy.

The visit also highlighted Pakistan’s support for China on global issues. Pakistan reaffirmed its stand on the “one-China” policy and opposed any actions against China’s territorial integrity. In return, China pledged support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability. Gwadar Port remains central to economic plans. Both sides want to develop it into a key trade hub. New agreements aim to improve transport and boost exports. China’s investment in Pakistan’s railway system will also help trade and connectivity.

China and Pakistan share a strong bond built on trust and mutual benefit. Their partnership has survived global shifts and political changes. As both countries move forward, they must ensure that agreements turn into actions. The long friendship will only grow if promises lead to real progress. *