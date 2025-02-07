Maryam expands scholarship program to other provinces

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has expanded Honhaar Scholarship Program to students of other provinces.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting on higher education chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz here in Lahore today.

In the the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz approved the expansion of Honhaar Scholarship Program for students from other provinces with the same eligibility criteria as Punjab.

The meeting agreed to expand the number of laptops under the Punjab Laptop Scheme increased to 110,000 for students.

Formal approval for the Honhaar Scholarship Program for second-year, third-year, and fourth-year students in Punjab, while the minimum eligibility criteria for laptop distribution has been set at 65per cent marks.

Addressing the meeting, Maryam Nawaz said laptops and scholarships are the right of every student and the government’s responsibility. “I wish every child could get a laptop,” she added.

She added that students from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also our children and deserve equal opportunities.

“Any student who secures merit-based admission in a good college will have their fees covered by the Punjab government.”

As a mother, I want to change every child’s destiny, Maryam Nawaz added.

“Alhamdulillah, Allah Almighty has vindicated us, we are grateful to Him,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing gratitude over the acquittal of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Ramazan Sugar Mills case. She congratulated them on their acquittal, and expressed good wishes for them.