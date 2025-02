Israel orders army to plan to let Palestinians leave Gaza

Israel’s defence minister ordered the army on Thursday to prepare for “voluntary” departures from Gaza, after US President Donald Trump proposed moving Palestinians out of the territory.

The idea sparked uproar from leaders in the Middle East and beyond. On Wednesday, the Trump administration appeared to walk back some of the suggestions.

Hours later, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the military to formulate a plan for Palestinians to leave Gaza, which has been ravaged by more than a year of war.

“I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare a plan to enable voluntary departure for Gaza residents,” Katz said, adding they could go “to any country willing to accept them”.

Trump announced his proposal to audible gasps on Tuesday at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to meet him at the White House since his inauguration.

The United Nations warned any forced displacement of Palestinians would be “tantamount to ethnic cleansing”.

Trump insisted “everybody loves” the plan, saying it would involve the United States taking over Gaza, though he offered few details on how more than two million Palestinians would be removed.

His administration later appeared to backtrack, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying any transfer of Gazans would be temporary, while the White House denied any commitment to sending US troops.

The US president doubled down on his proposal on Thursday, saying no US soldiers would be needed in Gaza as part of the plan.

“No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!” he said in on his Truth Social platform.

‘Greatest friend’

Netanyahu hailed Trump as Israel’s “greatest friend” and, speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, called the proposal “remarkable”.

“I think it should be really pursued, examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

He suggested Palestinians would not necessarily leave permanently.

“They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back, but you have to rebuild Gaza.”

Katz said Trump’s plan “could create broad opportunities for Gaza residents who wish to leave, help them integrate optimally in host countries, and also facilitate the advancement of reconstruction programs for a demilitarised, threat-free Gaza”.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich — who has repeatedly expressed support for Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans, and who vowed Wednesday to “definitively bury” the idea of a Palestinian state — said he welcomed Katz’s move.

Much of the Gaza Strip has been levelled by the war sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the deadliest in the country’s history, but Palestinians residing in the coastal territory have vowed not to leave.

For them, any attempt to push them out of Gaza recalls the “Nakba”, or “catastrophe” — the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel’s creation in 1948.

“They can do whatever they want, but we will remain steadfast in our homeland,” said 41-year-old Gazan Ahmed Halasa.

Israelis in Jerusalem largely welcomed Trump’s proposal, though some doubted it could be carried out.

“I really like what he said, but in my wildest dreams… it’s hard for me to believe it will happen, but who knows,” said 65-year-old Refael.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump wanted Palestinians to only be “temporarily relocated” out of Gaza.

“It’s not a liveable place for any human being,” she said.

Trump, who also suggested he might visit Gaza, appeared to imply it would not be rebuilt for Palestinians.

‘Serious violation’

Even before Tuesday’s announcements, Trump had suggested residents of Gaza should move to Egypt and Jordan, both of which have flatly rejected any resettlement of Palestinians on their territory.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas rejected the proposal, calling it a “serious violation” of international law and insisting that “legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised “the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people… to simply live as human beings in their own land”.

His spokesman Stephane Dujarric, when asked about Trump’s plan, said: “Any forced displacement of people is tantamount to ethnic cleansing.”

Hamas, which took sole control of Gaza in 2007, rejected the proposal, branding it “racist” and “aggressive”.

Israel’s military offensive in response to Hamas’s attack has left much of Gaza in ruins, including schools, hospitals and most civil infrastructure.

Human Rights Watch said the destruction of Gaza “reflects a calculated Israeli policy to make parts of the strip unliveable”.

Trump’s plan “would move the US from being complicit in war crimes to direct perpetration of atrocities”, said Lama Fakih, an HRW regional director.

In a bid to address the dire humanitarian situation, aid has been rushed into the territory since a fragile ceasefire took effect on January 19. UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said Thursday that more than 10,000 aid trucks had crossed into Gaza since the truce went into effect, calling it “a massive surge”.