Music, fireworks to celebrate revamped Gaddafi Stadium inauguration today

The official opening ceremony of the revamped Gaddafi Stadium will take place today (February 7), featuring music, dance, and fireworks to create a memorable experience for fans, who have been granted free entry. The stadium gates, except for the Imran Khan enclosure reserved for guests, will open to the general public at 5:30 pm. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the upgraded venue at 7pm, marking a new chapter in the iconic cricket stadium’s 65-year history. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar and Aima Baig to enthral the audience with musical performances, followed by a spectacular drum and fireworks display. A unique light show will further enhance the evening’s grandeur.