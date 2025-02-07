Daily Times

Music, fireworks to celebrate revamped Gaddafi Stadium inauguration today

The official opening ceremony of the revamped Gaddafi Stadium will take place today (February 7), featuring music, dance, and fireworks to create a memorable experience for fans, who have been granted free entry. The stadium gates, except for the Imran Khan enclosure reserved for guests, will open to the general public at 5:30 pm. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the upgraded venue at 7pm, marking a new chapter in the iconic cricket stadium’s 65-year history. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar and Aima Baig to enthral the audience with musical performances, followed by a spectacular drum and fireworks display. A unique light show will further enhance the evening’s grandeur.

