KP to send jirga to Kabul after taking Centre on board: CM Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Thursday that a Jirga would be sent to Afghanistan, after taking the federal government into confidence, to address the increasing incidents of terrorism in the province. Talking to the media, CM Gandapur said KP was affected by Afghanistan, a country that had been a victim of wars for decades. KP and Afghanistan share a border of more than 2,600 kilometres long. With authorities in Kabul are reluctant to take decisive action against terrorists’ sanctuaries, militants from across the border have repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s security forces and innocent civilians. Recently, the son of the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Badghis province was among four terrorists killed in KP, Radio Pakistan reported. CM Gandapur said today that they would form a Jirga, comprising representatives of different tribes, to hold talks with the interim government in Kabul.