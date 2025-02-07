PEC aims for AI certification of 15,000 engineers

The first cohort of the Pakistan Engineering Council’s (PEC) Generative AI course successfully concluded with a ceremony held here at PEC Headquarters.

Developed in collaboration with Pak Angels Silicon Valley USA, iCodeGuru, and Aspire Pakistan, the six-week training program was tailored for engineers registered with PEC, engineering managers, university faculty, and students, as well as corporate sponsorship partners.

The course provided international certification with a traceable QR code and covered key topics, including an introduction to Generative AI, generative models, and hands-on exercises.

Launched on December 1, 2024, the inaugural cohort saw overwhelming interest, with 18,000 engineers applying for the program. Out of the 5,000 engineers who participated in the free online course, 1,258 successfully qualified and were awarded certificates. During the closing ceremony, the top 10 engineers from the cohort were announced, along with three standout teams recognized for their exceptional performance.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman PEC Engr Waseem Nazir highlighted the significance of the program, stating that PEC aims to train 15,000 engineers in Generative AI through three cohorts within a year.

“The participation and completion rates are encouraging. Engineers are showing great interest, and this training will equip them with essential skills,” he said, extending his congratulations to those who successfully completed the course.

Founder of Pak Angels M. Anwar Khan stressed the importance of transforming these projects into commercial ventures, highlighting the need for sustainability, profitability, and long-term success in their implementation.

Chairperson of Aspire Pakistan Hassan Syed remarked that AI will be a game-changer for Pakistan’s engineering sector, helping professionals innovate and compete on an international level.

The event was attended by Chairman PEC Engr Waseem Nazir, Founder of Pak Angels M. Anwar Khan, Advisor to Chairman PEC on CPD Muhammad Imran Yousaf Qureshi, Additional Registrar Engr. Muhammad Sohail Khan and other PEC officials.