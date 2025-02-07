Legal consultant to president hears grievances of petitioners

Justice (R) Irfan Qadir, Legal Consultant to the President of Pakistan, conducted hearings on various cases related to the Federal Ombudsman, Banking Ombudsman, Federal Tax Ombudsman, and the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Ombudsman. During the proceedings, he listened to the grievances of petitioners and issued necessary directives for their resolution. While addressing the media, Justice (R) Irfan Qadir stated that the Federal Ombudsman institutions are actively working to address public complaints across Pakistan, resolving more than 200,000 cases annually, with an implementation rate of over 85%. He emphasized that at the federal level, five different ombudsman offices are functioning to ensure swift and effective justice for citizens.

He highlighted that complaints against various departments of the Government of Pakistan are frequently received, and the Ombudsman offices provide a crucial platform for their resolution. If any government department fails to address public grievances, the Ombudsman serves as the last resort. Moreover, if justice is not served even at the Ombudsman level, citizens can appeal to the President’s office, which acts as the final authority on such matters.

Justice (R) Irfan Qadir pointed out that a significant number of complaints pertain to electricity and gas supply companies, as well as employment rights for disabled individuals. He urged the public to seek redressal through the Ombudsman offices, which are dedicated to resolving such issues promptly and fairly.

He also emphasized that the Ombudsman institutions are actively working to protect women’s rights, including workplace harassment cases and property inheritance disputes. He reassured that even cases involving non-Muslim women’s property rights are being handled in accordance with prevailing laws to ensure justice for all.

He revealed that in the past few months alone, over 1,000 cases have been successfully decided, while more than 500 cases are currently under review. To further enhance the efficiency of these institutions, recommendations have been forwarded to the government to ensure faster resolution of public grievances. Justice (R) Irfan Qadir urged citizens to utilize the Federal Ombudsman platform to address their complaints regarding any government institution. He assured that the Ombudsman offices are committed to providing justice in a swift and transparent manner, preventing the public from getting lost in an overwhelming backlog of unresolved cases. Justice (R) Irfan Qadir has successfully decided over 50 workplace harassment cases so far, ensuring swift and fair resolutions. He emphasized that such cases are being addressed promptly to uphold justice and provide relief to the affected individuals.