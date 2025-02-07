Sindh Human Rights Dept director honoured for outstanding services

Agha Fakhur Hussain, Director Human Rights, Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, in recognition of the outstanding contributions of Ms. Kalpana Devi, a lawyer and human rights activist from Larkana, has conferred upon her a Certificate of Recognition for her dedicated efforts in the fields of human rights, religious freedom, and justice.

Ms. Kalpana Devi holds the distinction of being the first elected female Chairperson of the District General Hindu Panchayat, Larkana, marking a historic milestone in a traditionally male-led institution. She has consistently worked towards the protection and enforcement of human rights, particularly in advocating for the rights of minorities, victims of sexual violence, forced conversion cases, and child labor issues. In acknowledgment of her unwavering commitment, she has been the recipient of over a dozen awards, including the prestigious Shah Abdul Latif Award. This recognition underscores the Government of Sindh’s commitment to upholding fundamental rights and supporting individuals who tirelessly work towards justice and equality in society.