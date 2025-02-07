Governor urges action against dumpers amid rising traffic fatalities

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted a growing crisis in Karachi, stating that after battling terrorism, the city now faces a new challenge-reckless traffic incidents.

Speaking at a press conference at the Governor House on Thursday, Kamran Tessori expressed frustration over the deadly dumpers causing fatalities on Karachi’s roads.

“Do not force me to stand in front of these dumpers myself. If people are pushed to the brink, they will no longer allow these vehicles to operate,” the Governor warned.

The Governor also touched on cultural revival, discussing the upcoming International Mushaira on February 8th at Expo Center. He emphasized his commitment to bringing back Karachi’s cultural vibrancy, ensuring that poetry and literary gatherings will continue. Tessori encouraged citizens to attend the event, assuring that Governor House remains open for resolving the city’s pressing issues.

Kamran Khan Tessori further called on the Sindh government, provincial ministers, and the police to take decisive action against reckless driving by dumpers. He condemned the exploitation of the vulnerable, urging law enforcement to hold those responsible for the deaths accountable. “More than 60 lives have been lost. Is this a joke with Karachi? These children are your children too-take care of them,” he said, expressing his deep concern over the rising fatalities.