Karachi road accidents claim 14 lives in last five days

As many as 14 people lost their lives in the first five days of February 2025, sources said citing rescue officials. As per details, the number of casualties in road accidents in Karachi is increasing with every passing day. The authorities, despite tall claims, seem failing to regulate the traffic. Karachi witnessed 14 deaths including two women and five children during the first five days of February 2025. Over 100 people were reported injured in the road crashes. Meanwhile, in the first 35 days of 2025, 83 people lost their lives, while 1,220 were injured in road accidents involving speeding vehicles. Overall 1,304 road accidents have been reported in the ongoing year so far. Last year, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) and Police Chief Javed Alam Odho announced a ban on the movement of dumpers in the city from 6a.m to 11p.m in an effort to curb fatal accidents. According to reports, Odho highlighted that over 900 accidents occurred in Karachi this year, with more than half proving fatal. He said that every second accident in the city results in the loss of life, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement alongside their ongoing fight against criminals.