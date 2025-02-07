Officers, employees pay tribute as Solangi retires as SBCA DG

Senior Grade 21 Officer and Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Abdul Rasheed Solangi, retired from service today upon the completion of his tenure. Officers and employees paid tribute to his services. According to details, a simple farewell ceremony was held under the leadership of Abdul Rasheed Solangi at SBCA Karachi Headquarters, Conference Hall. A large number of officers and staff attended the event. In his farewell address, he stated that during his short tenure, he made serious efforts every day to restore the institution’s reputation, and with the grace of Allah, he is retiring with honor. He expressed gratitude for the full support of Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, calling it a source of pride.

He emphasized that implementing the government’s vision for public convenience, ensuring strict compliance with construction rules and regulations, and addressing the long-standing demands of officers and employees were his priorities. He thanked all officers for their cooperation and appreciated the performance of the Demolition Section and Public Relations Section. Senior officers, while expressing their views, acknowledged the invaluable services of former Director General Abdul Rasheed Solangi for the institution and paid tribute to his administrative skills. They particularly highlighted his focus on all departments, prompt action on public complaints, and record-breaking operations against illegal constructions as exemplary measures.

Later, representatives of SBCA unions, members of the Officers’ Association, and other employees expressed their appreciation for his tenure. They praised the organization of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), the revival of the Hajj Scheme, and the uninterrupted provision of medical facilities under his leadership, calling his tenure unforgettable and exemplary. On this occasion, former Director General Abdul Rasheed Solangi was presented with floral bouquets and honorary shields. Prior to his role at SBCA, Abdul Rasheed Solangi served in various departments, including as Secretary of Information Sindh, Secretary of Industries, and Secretary of Labour.