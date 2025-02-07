Govt launches crackdown against petrol pump mafia in Karachi

In a major crackdown on the petrol pump mafia, authorities in Karachi conducted raids on 12 petrol stations under the leadership of Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Price and Supply, Usman Hongoro.

According to the Sindh government spokesperson, Hongoro, along with measurement officers, raided the petrol stations across the city.

The operation targeted stations found guilty of selling substandard or short-measured petrol. In Mehran Town, a PSO pump was completely sealed due to discrepancies in fuel quantity.

Hongoro also visited various areas of Karachi, including Saddar, Aram Bagh, Civil Lines, Gizri, Defence, and the Korangi Industrial Area.

The spokesperson confirmed that two PSO dispensers at Shaheen Complex were sealed due to short measurements. Similarly, a PSO petrol station on Shahra-e-Faisal was found to be in violation and was also shut down.

“The practice of reducing measurements and weight is a crime,” Hongoro stated. “The public is already burdened by inflation, but the petrol pump mafia is not concerned about their suffering.”

The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts by the Sindh government to tackle profiteering and ensure that consumers are not being exploited at the pumps.