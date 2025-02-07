Sindh announces Shab-e-Barat holiday on February 14

The Sindh government has declared a holiday for both private and public educational institutions in the province on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, which will be observed on the night of February 14. According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education Department, all educational institutions, both public and private, will remain closed on Friday, February 14, to mark the religious event. Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims to seek forgiveness and pray for the well-being of loved ones, with many spending the night in prayer. The holiday announcement provides students and staff with time to observe the occasion.