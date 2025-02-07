LHC grants permission for Aurat March

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted permission for the Aurat March, scheduled for February 12, following petitions filed by activist Leena Ghani and others.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Anwar Hussain, saw the government’s legal representative submit a letter confirming security arrangements for the event. The court instructed authorities to ensure comprehensive security measures for the participants.

The organisers had filed a contempt petition against Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza and other officials for failing to process their request in a timely manner.

The petitioners, including prominent activists Khawar Mumtaz, Leena Ghani, Neelam Hussain, Fatima Jan, and Shereen Umair, had approached the Lahore High Court after their application for the march, submitted in January, had not been acted upon.

They accused the officials of delaying the event by employing “dilatory tactics” and failing to implement a 2023 court order requiring the facilitation of the march.

During a court hearing, Justice Anwaar Hussain was informed that permission for the march had been granted, and that the authorities would ensure adequate security for the event.

The Department of Education will provide additional support for the demonstration, which will be held on its traditional route from the Lahore Press Club to Edgerton Road.

The petitioners had previously argued that the delay violated their fundamental right to freedom of assembly and expression, guaranteed by Articles 16 and 19 of Pakistan’s Constitution.

The court had ordered in 2023 that the relevant authorities facilitate the march organisers.

In a letter to the court, the Additional Deputy Commissioner confirmed that “foolproof security” arrangements had been made for the march, which is now set to take place on February 12, a date chosen to commemorate National Women’s Day in Pakistan. The march will feature activists from various communities and will raise awareness on gender-related issues, including women’s rights and discrimination. It is expected to draw large crowds from across Lahore and Pakistan.

Despite the legal victory, some organisers and participants expressed concerns about the challenges they faced in securing approval for the event. However, they are now focused on ensuring that the march proceeds peacefully, with full participation.