ATC indicts four senior PTI leaders in Rana Sanaulah’s house attack case

An anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad has indicted four senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with attack on house of PM advisor Rana Sanaullah.

Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on May 9, enraged PTI protestors gathered outside the house of Rana Sanaullah and ‘pelted stones.’

The court issued the charges in absentia, as the four accused including Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shozab, and Fawad Chaudhry, were not present during the hearing and the case has been adjourned until February 8.