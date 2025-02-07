Soldier martyred, 12 militants neutralized in intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces successfully eliminated 12 militants during an intelligence-based operation in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan District on Wednesday night.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, a 34-year-old from District Hangu, fought bravely and embraced martyrdom during the operation.

A substantial cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the slain militants, who were involved in attacks on security personnel and the targeted killing of innocent civilians.

A clearance operation has been launched to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.