FIFA imposes suspension on Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA has once again suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after the PFF Congress refused to implement the constitutional amendments recommended by the global football governing body.

According to FIFA’s announcement, the suspension takes immediate effect due to PFF’s failure to adopt a revised constitution ensuring fair and democratic elections—an essential requirement of FIFA’s ongoing normalization process. “The suspension will only be lifted once the PFF Congress approves the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC),” the statement read.

FIFA and AFC had urged PFF to amend its constitution, particularly clauses related to the electoral process. However, the newly elected PFF Congress rejected these proposed changes.

This is not the first time the PFF has faced suspension. In April 2021, FIFA imposed a ban due to third-party interference, which violated its statutes. That suspension was lifted in June 2022 after FIFA confirmed that the PFF Normalization Committee had regained full control of its premises and finances.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist. In recent months, FIFA has pressed for constitutional reforms to ensure proper governance and transparent elections. However, the PFF Congress has resisted these changes, leading to the latest suspension.

The ban means Pakistan’s national teams are barred from international competitions, and PFF will no longer receive FIFA’s financial assistance until the issue is resolved.

Earlier today, PFF Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that FIFA might impose a conditional suspension due to the deadlock between the federation and the newly elected Congress. He warned that this could cost Pakistan its international participation and halt FIFA’s financial support.

“FIFA wants the PFF Constitution to align with international standards, but a majority of the newly elected PFF Congress members have not agreed to the proposed amendments,” Malik stated.

He also briefed the committee on PFF’s election process, explaining that all elections have been completed, and the elected Congress members will oversee the next phase. Malik highlighted that, for the first time, Pakistan participated in the 2023 Olympic qualifiers and advanced to the second round. The committee acknowledged PFF’s efforts in promoting football at the Olympic level.